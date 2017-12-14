Day-night Test cricket is inevitable and has to happen someday, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly believes that for Test cricket to survive in the long run, the introduction of day-night Test is imperative. (Source: Reuters) Sourav Ganguly believes that for Test cricket to survive in the long run, the introduction of day-night Test is imperative. (Source: Reuters)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that for Test cricket to survive in the long run, the introduction of day-night Test is imperative. Stating that the new format has the capacity to draw crowds, he maintained the usage of the pink ball will bring in people of all ages.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event he said, “It is inevitable, it has to happen someday. It is very simple, a pink ball will be used instead of the red cherry and people will come and watch in the evening.”

Praising Rohit Sharma for his marvellous unbeaten 208 against visiting side Sri Lanka, Ganguly said, “I feel sorry for the Sri Lankans. Earlier it was (Virender) Sehwag, (Sachin) Tendulkar and now it’s (Virat) Kohli and Rohit Sharma.”

“It was a remarkable innings. He took just 36 balls to convert his century into a double. I was watching the Sri Lankan bowlers and I said Jesus! He just kept sweeping them into the stands. Three double hundreds in one-day cricket,” he added.

Elaborating how the T20 has changed the way one-day cricket is played in the modern era, he said, “Time has changed with T20 format. He is a serious player. His one-day record this year is probably the best in the world alongside David Warner and Virat Kohli. I expect him to play the same way.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd