Day-night Test cricket in India will happen only with COA approval, says Amitabh Choudhary

BCCI held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the venues for the home series against West Indies and Australia. (Source: ANI) BCCI held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the venues for the home series against West Indies and Australia. (Source: ANI)

BCCI, on Saturday, held a meeting to discuss the various venues for the home matches of India in the 2018-19 season. After the BCCI’s tours and fixtures committee’s meeting, BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said that the meeting was held to decide the venues for the home series against West Indies and Australia this year.

“Today’s meeting was essentially to fix venues and dates for India’s home series beginning with West Indies and concluding with Australia. The venues for the matches with West Indies and Australia were also decided,” Amitabh Choudhary was quoted as saying b news agency ANI. Speaking further on the meeting, Chaudhary said that the prospect of day-night Test cricket in India was also discussed.

“The committee considered the proposal of converting 1 of the 2 Test matches into a day-night Test match. We considered the viewpoint of all the stakeholders and the view was unanimous on favoring this experiment,” he said. But the BCCI official added that the decision will only be finalised after approval from the Committee of Administrators.

“However, the decision was not taken today. The only decision taken today was to send recommendations to the COA. The day-night Test match will happen only when COA approves,” he said.

Earlier this month, Amitabh Choudhary had sent an email to CoA head Vinod Rai stressing the need to host a pink-ball Test in India. In the mail, the BCCI acting secretary said that India, as cricket’s biggest power, should play the lead in terms of hosting day/night Tests to regain fans’ support in the longest format.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd