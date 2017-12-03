Day-night Test between India and Australia on the cards: CA chief James Sutherland

Day and night Test matches are played in Australia every summer. (Source: AP) Day and night Test matches are played in Australia every summer. (Source: AP)

Day and night Test matches are a new phenomenon in world cricket. While most countries have embraced it with open arms, India continues to remain reluctant. However, Cricket Australia remains confident that India will agree to play a day-night test match in Adelaide next year. This was after CA chief executive James Sutherland stated that a match under lights featuring India and Australia will attract a lot of spectators and spruce up the interest in the longer format of the game.

In a conversation with ABC Radio, CA chief executive James Sutherland said, “I would anticipate there’s not going to be too much problem there. As we’ve discussed at ICC level, it’s very much in the hands of the home country to make judgments on what they think is best. Certainly, it’s pretty well telegraphed that from our perspective we’d be playing at least one day-night Test match every summer.”

While Australia will also play Sri Lanka in a day-night Test Sutherland expects a contest with India will attract more audience. “Certainly India, we would expect to draw a bigger crowd (compared to Sri Lanka),” Sutherland pointed out. “That will be the first four Tests of the summer. It’s not all about that, it’s also about how it fits, there’s considerations like weather in different parts of the country at different times of the year. They’re all the things we need to balance and make a call on over the course of the next few weeks before announcing that final schedule,” he said.

“Certainly we’ve always felt Adelaide is the natural venue for day-night Test cricket. We played in Brisbane as well and I think that’s worked well, we didn’t do it this year for an Ashes but I think going forward we would see at least Brisbane and Adelaide as being day-night Test venues,” he said.

“I know (Australia Day) is a very traditional timeline for Adelaide and the South Australian Cricket Association and this stadium, but at the same time they’re also becoming increasingly attracted to this day-night Test match at this time of year. We’ll obviously talk that through with them and with others who have an interest in hosting an Indian Test and a Sri Lankan Test and make a conclusion on that in the coming weeks,” Sutherland concluded.

