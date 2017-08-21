Day-after being dropped, Mominul Haque recalled by Bangladesh

MOminul Haque has been recalled for Australia series. (Source: PTI) MOminul Haque has been recalled for Australia series. (Source: PTI)

Bangladesh have called back batsman Mominul Haque in the squad that will face Australia in the upcoming twoTest series after replacing Mosaddek Hossain who wasn’t cleared from his eye infection and the BCB president Nazmul Hassan confirmed the same on Sunday.

“Mominul is added into the squad of the first test, replacing Mosaddek Hossain,” he said. “(Hossain) is not cleared from his eye infection. So we can’t risk him,” he said.

Haque was initially omitted from the squad. it was the first time when he was dropped since making his Test debut in 2013 and coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said that the selection has been pretty fair and all the players know what they need to do.

“As a coach, you have a responsibility,” Hathurusinghe said. “But the player also knows what he has to do. They are working very hard on it. “Somebody is going to go out of the team when they are not performing. Those players not in the squad, they are still practicing. Confidence comes when we communicate with the player. There is no rule but fairness is applied for everybody,” he added.

“Bangladesh cricket is not all about Mominul,” he said. “Selection is done by consistency. Some of the guys were dropped for our last Test. I won’t mention name because the team is more important, the coach said.

The two-match series will begin from August 27.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam

