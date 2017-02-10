India in driver’s seat after Day 2 as Bangladesh squander chances

India in the drivers seat after Virat Kohli double hundred. (Source: AP) India in the drivers seat after Virat Kohli double hundred. (Source: AP)

Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test between India and Bangladesh began with the hosts taking the attack to the visitors. Both Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane continued with their free flowing strokeplay. In the 95th over of the Indian innings the ball struck the sweetest spot of the bat of Kohli’s bat and it was enough to suggest what was in store for the day. It was amazing how risk-free Kohli made batting look and was ably supported at the other end by Rahane who scored a brisk 82, courtesy of 11 boundaries.

Bangladesh captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, was visibly under pressure as the run rate hovered around 5 runs per over during the first session of play. 400 came up in the 98th over itself and both the overnight batsmen piked the gaps and toyed with the field. However, even as the batsmen looked to score quickly they rarely gave a whiff of opportunity to the visitors to make any inroads into the batting line up. In the process, the duo of Kohli and Rahane also brought up their third 200-run stand for India.

Bangladesh on the other hand looked completely lackluster on the field. While Taijul Ismal tried to build pressure from one end, the other bowlers kept leaking runs. Even the experienced Shakib Al Hasan was seen offering juicy full tosses and was punished accordingly. What made matters worse was the number chances that the visitors squandered as runs continued to pile up. Even captain missed an easy stumping chance of Saha.

Meanwhile, records broke at regular intervals as Kohli played with aplomb and became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to register four double centuries in four successive series. He surpassed this record as he reached his double century in the second session of Day 2. In the process he overtook the joint record of three double-centuries held by Sir Don Bradman (1930-32) and Rahul Dravid (2003-04).

However, in the list of most double centuries, he still trails the likes of Dravid, (5) Ricky Ponting (6), Mahela Jayawardene (7), Brian Lara (9), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Bradman who sits at the top of the ladder with 12 double hundreds.

Kohli also broke Virender Sehwag’s record of most Test runs scored by a batsman in a home season. He went past Sehwag’s total of 1,105 runs (17 innings) in just 15 innings.

After the departure of Kohli with the score on 495, it seemed that Bangladesh had some hope of restricting the hosts to under 600. But that was wiped away as Saha and Ravindra Jadeja plundered the opposition attack. In due course Saha reached his second Test century of his career and India finally declared the innings at 687/6.

This is the fifth highest total for India & second highest by any team against Bangladesh after 730 for six declared by Sri Lanka in Mirpur in 2014.

After a really long day at the field, the Bangladeshi openers started off well as they managed to keep the wickets column intact for the first half an hour of play.

However, Umesh Yadav got the breakthrough when he dismissed Soumya Sarkar in the 12th over thanks to a DRS review. At the end of day’s play the scoreboard for Bangladesh read 41/1 as they trailed the hosts by 646 runs. The hosts are in the driver’s seat and will be looking to not to bat again in this Test.

