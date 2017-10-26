#CoalBuryingGoa
  • David Warner’s words of war will motivate England, says Stuart Broad

David Warner’s words of war will motivate England, says Stuart Broad

David Warner likening the Ashes to a "war" will serve to motivate England, the visitors' paceman Stuart Broad said, as the teams gear up for a five-match series that begins on November 23

By: Reuters | Published:October 26, 2017 7:51 pm
Ashes 2017-18, Stuart Broad, David Warner, Australia vs England, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Warner made the comparison last month, in a clarion call to summon “hatred” towards England that drew a mixed response from ex-players and pundits.
Related News

Australian batsman David Warner likening the Ashes to a “war” will serve to motivate England, the visitors’ paceman Stuart Broad said, as the teams gear up for a five-match series that begins on Nov. 23.

Warner made the comparison last month, in a clarion call to summon “hatred” towards England that drew a mixed response from ex-players and pundits.

Broad, 31 and no stranger to Ashes controversy having been constantly heckled during the 2013-14 series, said the Australian’s words could fuel England’s bid to retain the urn.

“It is a common theme that ex-Australian players and Australia players are quite vocal in the media,” Broad told Sky Sports on Wednesday. “It is just one of the tactics they use…Warner’s a very competitive guy… He’s already talked about the Ashes being like a war for him and we can use that to help us.”

Broad, who became England’s second highest wicket-taker this year, said the team were completely focused on preparations for the series.

“The Ashes tour is the biggest one you can go on,” her said. “We’re just desperate to get to Australia and let it begin. Everyone’s been very focused in their training… I think it’s set up to be a brilliant series.”

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 24, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    32
    playoffs - Eliminator 3
    FT
    42
    Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan (42-32)
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    0
    Live
    0'
    0
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Final

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 