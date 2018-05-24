David Warner’s wife Candice reveals miscarriage after ball tampering scandal

David Warner arrived with his wife Candice and their children at Sydney Airport after being sent home from South Africa. (Source: AP) David Warner arrived with his wife Candice and their children at Sydney Airport after being sent home from South Africa. (Source: AP)

In a shocking revelation Candice Warner, wife of Australian batsman David Warner, said that she suffered a miscarriage during the aftermath of the ball tampering incident which rocked Australian cricket in March this year. Speaking to the Australian Women’s Weekly Candice stated that the miscarriage was a disastrous end to a nightmare tour to South Africa.

Recounting the incident, she said, “I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding. We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried,” she said.

“The miscarriage was a heartbreaking end to a horror tour. The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball-tampering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again.”

I was beginning to feel that first stage of being pregnant — the subtle changes to my body were kicking in. We were overwhelmed, knowing another little Warner was on the way,” Candice Warner told the Women’s Weekly.

“I don’t think either of us realised how much we longed for this baby. We had been trying since last July and I did a test when we first got to Cape Town,” she added.

Speaking about the return from South Africa she further added, “We got the longest and tough route. No one knew I was pregnant and Dave did everything to get me home safely, fearing any more strain could affect our unborn child,” she said.

David Warner stood down as Australian vice-captain and was suspended for 12 months following his involvement in a ball-tampering incident which captain Steve Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were also suspended for 12 months and 9 months respectively.

