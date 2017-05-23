David Warner’s daughter has had enough of paparazzi, watch video

David Warner’s daughter has been trveling with her dad since the IPL. David Warner’s daughter has been trveling with her dad since the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and Australian opener David Warner, has shared a video of his daughter who is seemingly displeased with the camera facing her.

It may be recalled here that David Warner has already flown off to England for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. While spending some quality time with his family, in a message on social media, Warner wrote, “Awesome to be back in.🇬🇧 Always fun times here.

Earlier, Warner had thanked the supporters for coming out and egging the team on at all parts of the country. He thereafter took to photo-sharing service Instagram to further thank the fans and everyone in India for making it a good time for him and his family who have been with him throughout.

I think someone has had enough of photos. 😂😂 where did she learn this!! 🤔🤔 @candywarner1 #havetohaveto A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 22, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

“Thank you to every single person that made our time in India amazing. I can’t express how thankful and grateful I am. @sunrisershyd it’s been a privilege to be apart of this franchise and we are sorry we couldn’t get the job done this year but we tried our best. Good luck to the remaining teams. Thanks also to all our fans out there, without your continued support we would not be able to play the game that we love,” he wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of himself with his two daughters – Ivy Mae and Indi Rae and wife Candice Falzon.

