David Warner’s comments are pathetic: Marcus Trescothick

David Warner’s comments have sparked controversy ahead of the Ashes series.. (Source: AP) David Warner’s comments have sparked controversy ahead of the Ashes series.. (Source: AP)

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick has criticised Australia opener David Warner for his recent comments where he called upon the Aussie players to find some hatred of the English players. In a recent interaction with the media, Warner had also gone on to say that since there is a lot of pride at stake the Aussie need to find the spark within themselves and take it to their rivals. These comments sparked a lot of critical reactions.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Trescothick said, I don’t think they will get that involved. To come out with those sort of comments is not needed. There’s always the hype that comes around before the Ashes, so I don’t think it’s something the players will be drawn into. I think it will just be a good distraction, hopefully, for Australia and they can get caught up in the war of words. I think it’s pathetic.”

Warner had earlier fuelled controversy when he said, “The history, the pride that is at stake. As soon as you step on that line it’s war. You’ve got to find that spark in yourself to really take it to the opposition. You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to get some sort of hatred about them.”

However, Warner did find some support from former skipper Steve Waugh who said, “There’s nothing wrong with that bit of byplay before the series starts. It gets everybody interested. I’m sure Dave can handle making those comments himself. As long as he can back them up, which I’m sure he will.,” Waugh said in an interaction with AAP.

