David Warner survives blow on the neck, retired hurt during practice match

Explosive Australian opener David Warner was struck on the neck by a bouncer bowled by teammate Josh Hazelwood during an intra-squad practice match on Tuesday. The incident happened early on in the match, as Warner attempted to pull a bouncer but missed it. This saw him get retired hurt.

It may be recalled here that Australia are currently playing a three-day practice match, between a David Warner XI and a Steven Smith XI, in Darwin, before they embark on their Test tour of Bangladesh.

Fellow teammate Pat Cummins spoke about the incident to reporters and said,”It’s good that Davey’s fine,” and added, He’s a little bit stiff and sore, but just speaking to him then, he’s all fine. It’s only a practice match so he might or might not be out there tomorrow but he seems to be in pretty good shape.”

Injuries surrounding the head and neck area are extremely dangerous. A couple of years back Australian cricketer Phil Hughes succumbed to an injury after being hit on the head. Hence, players have to extremely careful while dealing with such injuries.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

Bangladesh squad : Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Kumar Das, Mominul Haque, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Subhashish Roy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Sanjamul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque, Abul Hasan Raju, Al Amin Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Tanbir Haider, Saqlain Sajib, Shafiul Islam.

