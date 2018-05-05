David Warner ‘humbled’ by support as he settles into home life

David Warner was banned for one year by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP) David Warner was banned for one year by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP)

Banned Australian batsman David Warner has spoken out for the first time since the emotional press conference in Sydney in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal that rocked world cricket. He said he’s been “humbled” by the messages of support before adding that he’s enjoying spending more time with family now that his cricket career has stalled. Warner, alongside Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, were charged by ICC and Cricket Australia for ball-tampering and subsequently suspended after the controversy in March. Warner has been suspended for 12 months, stripped of his vice-captaincy and will have no leadership duties given to him in the future.

“It is humbling and overwhelming,” he told NT News. “Sometimes you sit back and reflect and wonder do people care about you as a person. Sometimes with our society something has to happen for the worst for people to come out and show a lot of support and I think I’ve learned a valuable lesson in this myself for the support I have been given to be on the front foot to help others,” he added.

Since the suspension by Cricket Australia, Warner’s involvement in the ongoing IPL 2018 was also brought to a halt. The multi-crore contract and loss of sponsors further put a dent on his financial drawing but the left-handed batsman is enjoying being out of the “bubble” of touring life.

“I think the biggest thing for us has been when you are in a routine you can get caught in a bubble — cricket, hotels, packing your bags, coming home. You are not home for long. With an extended period of time you are in a good routine but then it is selfless — kids are a priority — so it’s day care, swimming lessons, gymnastic lessons and then you get your quality time together as parents,” said Warner.

“(Wife) Candice and I do all those things together. We take them to these things together — pick them up together. I always make sure I am able to do it all the time. I am making time now and it is worthwhile. I’ve missed that part until now where the kids run up to the gate saying, ‘Mummy and Daddy are here’, and I am really enjoying and embracing that.”

Even as Warner, 31, stated he may not return to competitive cricket for Australia, new coach Justin Langer has not ruled out the possibility. “If they are willing to meet the standards of the Australian cricket team, I think everyone has a place,” Langer had said.

