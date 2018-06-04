David Warner set to return, to play for Winnipeg Hawks in Global T20 Canada tournament

David Warner will play for Winnipeg Hawks. (Source: File Photo) David Warner will play for Winnipeg Hawks. (Source: File Photo)

Australia batsman David Warner will be back in competitive cricket after the left-hander was signed by Winnipeg Hawks in the Global T20 Canada League. Warner was slapped a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy during their tour of South Africa. Global T20 Canada tournament is scheduled to be played from June 28 to July 15.

Warner on his official Instagram account posted an image that said, “”Really excited to be a part of @gt20canada . Thanks to the Winnipeg Hawks for selecting me to play in what will be a really competitive tournament. Prep steps up this week in the nets 👍🏏.””

Earlier, Waqar Younis and Tom Moody were also roped in as part of the coaching panel. Speaking on his appointment, Younis said, “I look forward to this experience.I still remember the kind of excitement it created at that time and this time it should be no different. Global T20 has announced some magnificent names as marquee players.”

Marquee players: Chris Gayle (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Daren Sammy (West Indies), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Chris Lynn (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

Squads

Toronto Nationals: Darren Sammy, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Rumman Raees, Nikhil Dutta, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, Naved Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Farhan Malik, Nitish Kumar, Usama Mir, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Umair Ghani. Coach: Phil Simmons

Vancouver Knights: Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Tim Southee, Chadwick Walton, Fawad Ahmed, Babar Hayat, Sheldon Cottrell, Saad Bin Zafar, Ruvindu Gunasekera, Srimantha Wijeratne, Kamau Leverock, Steven Jacobs, Salman Nazar, Rassie van der Dussen, Jeremy Gordon. Coach: Donovan Miller

Edmonton Royals: Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Luke Ronchi, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Christiaan Jonker, Wayne Parnell, Asif Ali, Hasan Khan, Agha Salman, Shaiman Anwar, Ammar Khalid, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Ahmed Raza, Simon Pervez, Abraash Khan. Coach: Mohammad Akram

Montreal Tigers: Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Hafeez, Denesh Ramdin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, George Worker, Najibullah Zadran, Cecil Pervez, Ibrahim Khaleel, Dillon Heyliger, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyan Pathan. Coach: Tom Moody

Winnipeg Hawks: Dwayne Bravo, David Miller, David Warner, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Ben McDermott, Ali Khan, Hamza Tariq, Junaid Siddiqui, Tion Webster, Rizwan Cheema, Hiral Patel, Mark Deyal, Kyle Phillip. Coach: Waqar Younis

