David Warner set to return as commentator for Australia’s ODI series against England

David Warner was banned for one year by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP) David Warner was banned for one year by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP)

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner, who is currently serving a one-year ban from international cricket, is all set to don the commentator’s hat for Channel Nine during Australia’s ODI series in England. Warner will begin his stint from the second ODI in Cardiff on Saturday. Earlier this year, Warner along with skipper Steve Smith was banned for 12 months after being found guilty of ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test. He has also been barred from holding any leadership position for the rest of his career. However, Warner is set to make a return to the cricket field in the upcoming Global T20 Canada at the end of June.

Confirming the development Nine’s director of sports Tom Malone said, “Dave is the best one-day and T20 batsman of the past decade so he’s perfectly placed to join our coverage for the UK series.”

“People have tried to paint Dave as the villain in all this, but he’s been hurting as much as the others.

“We’ve had a professional relationship with Dave for five years now we’ve always found him to be a pretty normal and humble bloke. He just wants to atone for his mistakes and move on – I hope Australia gives all of them that chance,” he added.

Australia’s Tour of England

June 7: Australia beat Sussex by 57 runs

June 9: Warm-up v Middlesex, Lord’s

June 13: First ODI, The Oval (D/N)

June 16: Second ODI, Cardiff

June 19: Third ODI, Trent Bridge (D/N)

June 21: Fourth ODI, Durham (D/N)

June 24: Fifth ODI, Old Trafford

June 27: Only T20, Edgbaston (D/N)

