David Warner scores second fastest fifty in Test cricket

It looks like David Warner is having a gala time at the cricket pitch in recent months. After scoring a century in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan last year, he began the New Year with another century in the Sydney Test against the same opponent. And now he has a record to his name as well in Sydney. The Australian opener on Friday scored the second fastest fifty in Test cricket in terms of balls in the second innings of the third Test against Pakistan. The fifty is also the fastest for Australia.

The swashbuckling batsman scored his half-century in just 23 balls and ended his innings on 55 off just 27 balls when he was bowled by Wahab Riaz. His innings consisted of eight fours and three hits over the ropes.

The record of the fastest fifty in terms of balls taken is held by Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who was also part of this Test in Sydney. Incidentally, Mishab scored the fastest fifty against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

He scored his half-century off just 21 balls and in the same innings he went on to score the fastest century in the history of Test cricket. He scored his hundred off just 40 balls.

Pakistan are in trouble in the Sydney Test as they chase 465-run target to avoid a clean-sweep by Australia. They have all ten wickets in hand but have to survive a complete day on Saturday.

Australia have won the first and second Test to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. They beat Pakistan in the first Test in Brisbane which was an day-night Test. They sealed the series by winning the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after a dramatic batting collapse by Pakistan.

