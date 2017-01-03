David Warner scores 78-ball century in first session of Day 1 against Pakistan: How twitterati reacted

By scoring a century in the first session of the first day of the Test, David Warner joined Don Bradman, Victor Trumper, Charlie Macartney and Majid Khan. By scoring a century in the first session of the first day of the Test, David Warner joined Don Bradman, Victor Trumper, Charlie Macartney and Majid Khan.

David Warner hit a record century inside one session and his fellow opener Matt Renshaw a maiden hundred over three as Australia reached 365 for three at close of play on the opening day of the third Test against Pakistan on Tuesday. With the series already secure after last week’s victory in Melbourne, Australia’s openers gave the hosts the best possible start to their quest for a 3-0 series sweep.

Warner, playing on his home ground just a few hundred metres from where he was born, reached the hundred mark from 78 balls in 118 minutes to become the fifth batsman to notch up a century before lunch on the first day of a Test.

The left-hander was unable to add to his tally of 17 fours before being caught behind off Wahab Riaz for 113 soon

after lunch but Renshaw, playing his fourth Test, proved more than capable of taking up the mantle.

Warner’s century was one that almost single handedly took Australia into a position of strength on Day 1 of the final Test. In doing so, he joined fellow Australians Don Bradman, Victor Trumper, Charlie Macartney and Pakistan’s Majid Khan. His fifty came up in the first hour of the Test. His century came off 78 balls and was sprinled with 17 boundaries. This is his 18th Test century and only his third at the Sydney Cricket Ground, following centuries against India in 2015 and West Indies in 2016.

Here are a few reactions to Warner’s remarkable knock:

David Warner 5th batsman, 4th Aussie to make a 100 before lunch on opening day of a Test match

Trumper

Macartney

Bradman

Majid Khan#AusvPak — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 3 January 2017

HISTORY! David Warner just became the first batsman to score a century on Aussie soil before lunch #AUSvPAK Test 3 January 2017 Score: 0/122 pic.twitter.com/1KSbQA6RPE — Sydney Cricket Grnd (@scg) 3 January 2017

100 before lunch , not many in world cricket are probable contestants to do it.

David Warner ,though is extra special.#AusvsPak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 3 January 2017

Australia are chasing a series whitewash over Pakistan having come into the third and final Test leading the series 2-0.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd