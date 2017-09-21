David Warner reveals big secret about wife Candy, daughters ahead of 2nd ODI

Daivd Warner with his family in India. Daivd Warner with his family in India.

David Warner has time and again expressed his love for India. He has said it many times that he enjoys being in India and every time he travels the country, he tries to explore it more. Once again, the Australian opener has expressed his love for India.

In a post on his Instagram account, Warner posted a picture of his family and said that not only him, his family also enjoys coming to India. He captioned the photo as, “I have absolutely loved every single moment with my girls on tour. Extremely grateful they get to travel with me on various occasions and open their eyes to other cultures along the way. They really enjoy this incredible country, India. Thank you to all who made their trip. @khutch1980 @aaronfinch5 @patcummins30 @dani_willis @gmaxi_32 @jfaulkner44 @steve_smith49 @aaronkellett franky lex, just to name a few😂😂😂 @candywarner1 #cricketfamily #myfamily”

Warner is with his family in India as Australia are playing a five-match ODI and three-match T20 international series. After the first ODI in Chennai, both teams are in Kolkata for the second match.

Warner wrote in his post that he loved every single moment when his daughters travel with him on tours and open their eyes to new culture including India.

Warner and his family travelled to India for the previous edition of Indian Premier League and also the Test series earlier this year but returned after sometime.

