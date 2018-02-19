David Warner raises concerns over gruelling schedule and ‘mental breakdown’ of Australian players

David Warner has expressed concerns over player burnout. (Source: AP) David Warner has expressed concerns over player burnout. (Source: AP)

Australia opener David Warner has raised concerns over the grueling international cricket schedule that tends to take a toll on players leaving them fatigued and sometimes mentally stressed. Revealing that he was mentally drained out during the ODI series against England in January, Warner has called upon Cricket Australia to formulate strategies to manage player workload in the near future. However, as players switch between different formats of the game it is imperative for cricketing boards across the world to come together and find out a solution so that players do not suffer burnouts.

In a chat with cricket.com.au, Warner was asked if Australia’s Test players could have been afforded a rest, to which he replied by saying, “In hindsight, you can say yes (given) the way that we performed. But even if we performed as well, you probably would have got a break as well. I just think the thing that’s missing is the gap between the last Test and the first one-day game. England had, I think, four players maybe (playing both Tests and ODIs) and besides Chris Woakes, there wasn’t another bowler. You look at little things like that that can benefit us in a way.”

Citing the example of the T20 side and how they are performing well, Warner said, “It was a bit of a mental breakdown from a few of us. If you look at the Twenty20 team at the moment, the way these guys have come out of the Big Bash fresh, they’re just killing it. It’s sort of set the example that if we come around to the same situation again with a big Ashes series, do we look at certain things? And that’s up to Cricket Australia to look at and judge.”

“It’s up to the individual as well to put their hand up. If you are cooked or something, you’re an adult, you’re not going to get shot down for putting your hand up. We have the onus upon ourselves to do that,” he added.

However, Warner concluded by saying that the Aussies are never the ones to back off from a challenge. “(But) we’re never going to put our hand up to say we need a rest, that’s for sure, because every day we’re living the dream,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App