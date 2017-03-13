Eternal dilemma of the confused mind

David Warner has struggled against R Ashwin in the recent encounters. David Warner has struggled against R Ashwin in the recent encounters.

There was a big rough patch outside his leg stump in Banglaore. An area of such dryness that it seemed in dire need of buckets of lacto calomine. What would David Warner do? In his fans’ minds, he is rushing out to the pitch of the ball, or at least covering for the line and sweeping. He does nothing of that sort in reality. Instead, he froze.

Not only does he not cover the stumps, he exposes the three sticks. He takes a tiny step outside leg stump, dragging himself away from the line of stumps, and away from the turning off break as well. It’s as if he was England’s masochistic No. 3 batsman Ben Duckett, and not Warner. He seemed to have a vague idea of using the pad as a defence – and couple of times got his leg in way in a strange uncommitted way. It just seemed a matter of time before the ball with his name arrived. Left with a clear passage through to the stumps, Ashwin somehow restrained himself from toying around with Warner and put an end to his misery with a delivery that turned big. Warner realised, with surging levels of panic, that this ball was going to turn a lot more than he thought it would – and it wasn’t going to hit his pad. And so, he chased it with his hands, body well away from the ball. No luck, of course, and no wood on leather. Out bowled.

There was no surprise at how it culminated in the first innings in Bangalore. Warner was slightly better in the second innings – a six down the track in particular raised hopes but he fell to a desperate sweep, so desperate that he toppled over in execution and fell for the ninth time to Ashwin.

So many years have passed, quite a few subcontinent tours have been done, but Warner still remains extremely cagey against the turning ball. You can see why. Forget the talk he does, there seems to be a confusion in his mind about the approach he should take.

Sample this from last year, from the series in Sri Lanka. Here is a quote from July, prior to the start of that series. “You’ve got to be patient enough. They’re (boundary balls) the ones you’ve got to really wait on. You’ve got to bite the bullet. That didn’t last long. A month later, after some failures, here is what he says. “You got to think out of box. If you defend, one’s got your name on it, and one’s going to straighten… You’re sitting duck when you’re facing six balls in a row.”

You can pick Warner’s pre-series quotes and after the two Tests now in India as well, you would find the same pattern. A sense of confusion or caginess. When he is thinking of playing spin in the subcontinent – just before the actual battle – he talks about defending, patience, and spending time out there. A couple of Tests in, his mind starts to spin, and he begins to talk about attack. Now he is talking about responding to his nemesis Ashwin with aggression.

It’s something that has happened to him even in the past. So much so that his mentors have had to remind him of his own aggressive talent. At the start of the 2013-14 season, after a fallow run in which he failed to reach a hundred in 23 innings, Trent Woodhill, a renowned batting coach, took Warner to a café in Sydney for a chat about exactly this tendency. The crux of that talk was – ‘Attack the balls there to be hit and defence would look after itself.”

When Warner stops fussing about defence, he looks a much better batsman. And when he does, he is such an attractive batsman to watch that it is always surprising to see his reticence, which mostly leads to failures. No one is going to mind him seeing stumped, so much better than dawdling and stumbling around.

It’s easy to see why he gets into repeated troubles. If he doesn’t use his feet, he hardly reaches the pitch of the ball. His lack of height, and lack of big forward stride prevents him. So, he is seen tamely caught at the crease, pushing and prodding, either outside the line or against the turn. He thinks he can get his wrists to save him but he isn’t that wristy a batsman.

He is a batsman who loves the classical side-on, beside the line position. To seam and spin. It makes him attractive to watch but a sitting duck against the turning ball. Without the footwork to accompany it, being beside the line leaves him perennially chasing the ball. He tries to follow the ball with his hands but invariably ends up chasing it away from the body, which is no good. He talks the good talk about sweeping but doesn’t do it often. The concerns about the shot on turners obviously weighs on his mind and he rarely commits himself to it. Still, only two of his dismissals have come on sweep shots against Ashwin – And you could even say that in the Bangalore second innings, the impact was just about outside the off stump. The fear is in the mind – the rough, against the turn, the bounce. All come into it, of course, but do you reckon Matthew Hayden would have succumbed to all those doubts?

The confusion has spread so much that he has even got the rules wrong. He has spoken about how he hasn’t played the switch hit as he might be given out lbw. The rule hasn’t changed, though. There was some talk about how a batsman could be given out lbw if the ball pitched outside leg stump – if he goes for a switch hit – but it never came to pass. No such rule exists. If he misses the switch hit and is hit on the pad in line with his stumps, when Ashwin bowls from over the stumps outside his leg stump, he won’t be given out lbw.

If he can somehow go back to what Woodhill told him, and be aggressive and let defence take care of itself, Australia might just get the Warner they want. No one is going to mind Warner getting out stumped. This tuk-tuk business of being caught stuck at the crease is the worst disservice he can do to himself, and to Australia.