Diwali 2017
  • Probably regret some of the words I used during the week: David Warner

Probably regret some of the words I used during the week: David Warner

David Warner has admitted that his comments where he called upon the Aussie players to find some hatred of the English players and linked the series to a war was a bit over the top

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 22, 2017 4:43 pm
David warner, ashes 2017, australia vs england, australian national cricket team, cricket news, indian express David Warner has maintained that Australia needs to have some inward anger. (Source: AP)
Related News

Australia’s vice-captain David Warner has admitted that his comments, where he called upon the Aussie players to find some hatred of the English players and linked the series to a war, was a bit over the top. However, he did state that the anger needs to be present in such a high-profile like the Ashes.

Warner had earlier fuelled controversy when he said, “The history, the pride that is at stake. As soon as you step on that line it’s war. You’ve got to find that spark in yourself to really take it to the opposition. You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to get some sort of hatred about them. History is a big part in this and that is what carries us onto the ground.”

While speaking to Channel Nine, Warner expressed disappointment and said, “I probably regret some of the words I used during the week, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to try and have some inward anger. You’ve got to create a bit of that buzz out there.”

“The subtle approach these days is how it goes. Look at the Indian series we played (earlier this year), it can get under your skin quite quickly, and the heat gets to everyone.”, he added.

“I can tell you now I’m very scared when it comes to the nets so hopefully they (England) are scared because it is challenging facing our guys,” Warner concluded.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 