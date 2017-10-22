Probably regret some of the words I used during the week: David Warner

David Warner has maintained that Australia needs to have some inward anger. (Source: AP) David Warner has maintained that Australia needs to have some inward anger. (Source: AP)

Australia’s vice-captain David Warner has admitted that his comments, where he called upon the Aussie players to find some hatred of the English players and linked the series to a war, was a bit over the top. However, he did state that the anger needs to be present in such a high-profile like the Ashes.

Warner had earlier fuelled controversy when he said, “The history, the pride that is at stake. As soon as you step on that line it’s war. You’ve got to find that spark in yourself to really take it to the opposition. You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to get some sort of hatred about them. History is a big part in this and that is what carries us onto the ground.”

While speaking to Channel Nine, Warner expressed disappointment and said, “I probably regret some of the words I used during the week, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to try and have some inward anger. You’ve got to create a bit of that buzz out there.”

“The subtle approach these days is how it goes. Look at the Indian series we played (earlier this year), it can get under your skin quite quickly, and the heat gets to everyone.”, he added.

“I can tell you now I’m very scared when it comes to the nets so hopefully they (England) are scared because it is challenging facing our guys,” Warner concluded.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App