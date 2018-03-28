David Warner loses sponsor in aftermath of ball-tampering controversy

Former Australian cricket vice-captain David Warner arrives at Cape Town International Airport. (Source: Reuters) Former Australian cricket vice-captain David Warner arrives at Cape Town International Airport. (Source: Reuters)

Following the ball-tampering scandal, multinational electronics company LG has opted not to renew Australian cricketer David Warner’s contract. The decision came few hours before Cricket Australia (CA) banned Steve Smith, Warner for 12 months after investigation. Bancroft has been banned for a period of nine months.

Other than the ban to play, Smith and Warner have also been banned from captaincy for two years and the two will also not feature in this season’s Indian Premier League.

Warner has been stripped off as the brand ambassador of South Korean electronics company LG, where he signed the contract in November 2014. The company’s statement said, “LG’s current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks, and in light of recent events we have decided not to renew our partnership. LG Australia will always look to work with ambassadors that share our core brand values and we take these relationships incredibly seriously to ensure we put our customers, employees and stakeholders first,” the company said in a statement to Fairfax Media.

After a discussion during a break in play last Saturday in the third Test against South Africa, Smith and Bancroft confessed that they decided they would try to change the condition of the ball by rubbing it with a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt collected near the pitch. Bancroft tried to hide the yellow tape in his trousers after he was caught by television cameras indulging in tampering.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd