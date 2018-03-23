David Warner involved in yet another staircase row, watch video

David Warner was sarcastically applauded by an elderly spectator. (Source: Screenshot) David Warner was sarcastically applauded by an elderly spectator. (Source: Screenshot)

Australian opener David Warner was involved in yet another staircase altercation after a South African spectator reportedly hurled abuses at him on the second day of the third Test in Cape Town. In a video which has emerged on social media, an elderly man can be seen sarcastically applauding Warner as the southpaw was returning to the pavilion after being bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

What exactly transpired between the two is still not clear but the video reveals that Warner did turn back and respond to the fan. However, a timely intervention by Frank Dimasi, Australian team’s head of security saw Warner head back to the pavilion.

It has been barely three weeks since Warner’s ugly spat with Quinton de Kock occurred at the stairwell in Durban. CCTV cameras had caught him being involved in a heated argument with the Proteas wicketkeeper. The incident resulted in Warner being handed three demerit points. He is now only one further indiscretion away from a one-Test suspension. Meanwhile, as per latest reports, Cricket South Africa has confirmed that the fan has been removed from the stadium and security cover has been enhanced near the staircase.

Reflecting on the incident with De Kock, Warner had said he was riled up due to personal attacks. “I cop it left, right and centre, especially off the field from spectators and I’m used to that and it doesn’t bother me. But in a proximity of my personal space and from behind me, a comment that was vile and disgusting about my wife, and in general about a lady, was quite poor I felt.”

“My emotional response was just something that I don’t believe should have been said and I’ll always stick up for my family and in that case my teammates as well,” he had added.

