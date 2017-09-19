With dark clouds over Eden Gardens, David Warner asks for day out plans

Before the first ODI in Chennai, David Warner was seen exploring the city with his daughters. (Source: Instagram) Before the first ODI in Chennai, David Warner was seen exploring the city with his daughters. (Source: Instagram)

After the 26-run defeat against India in rain-affected first ODI of the five-match series in Chennai, Australia will look to bounce back as they prepare for their second one-dayer at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. However, rain could once again play spoilsport in Kolkata with showers predicted on the day of the match. On Tuesday, with dark clouds hovering over the stadium and covers on, Australia’s opener David Warner decided to explore the city of joy, Kolkata, with his family.

He posted a selfie with his family on his Instagram account with a caption,”Good morning from Kolkata, what’s the best places to visit while we are here?? Please, #kolkata.” After a couple of hours, Warner also posted his daughter’s picture on his Instagram account where his daughter is seen lying on his practice kit. He captioned the picture saying, “Mmm what to do when your daughter wants to rest in your bag?? Leave her there because she is quiet #kolkata.”

The Australian opener seemed all set to practice on Tuesday, ahead of the second ODI but the rain gods had planned something else. Warner, enjoying some free time off the field posted another picture of the Eden Gardens, with a caption, “Doubt we will be out on the ground today.”

Warner has always been excited whenever he travels to India. He played in various cities of the country and before the first ODI, he was also seen exploring Chennai city with his daughters.

Playing in his first ODI series on Indian soil, Warner will look to find some form and hope that it continues for the rest of the series. He played a solid knock of 64-runs in the practice match against the Board President’s XI, but didn’t prove to be effective in the first ODI, as he was dismissed for 25 by Kuldeep Yadav.

