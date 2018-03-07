David Warner handed three demerit points, Quinton de Kock to contest charge by ICC

David Warner and Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated exchange on the fourth day of first Test in Durban. (Source: Video screenshot) David Warner and Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated exchange on the fourth day of first Test in Durban. (Source: Video screenshot)

The unsavoury staircase row between Australian opener David Warner and South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in Durban has led to the ICC handing three demerit points to David Warner. This effectively means that he is one demerit point away from a ban. He was also deducted 75 percent of his match-fee.

While Warner has accepted the level two charge from the ICC, de Kock is all set to contest the charge in a hearing later tonight in Port Elizabeth.

And there you go. The errant player(the exception)has been duly penalised. As it should be. #TheRealWorld http://t.co/XzsLD4dqdf — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 7 March 2018

Earlier, the Australian captain, Steve Smith had accused de Kock of instigating the heated argument between the two players.

“Getting personal on the field is not on. We were certainly very chirpy out in the field as well. As far as I’m aware, we didn’t get personal towards Quinton,” Smith said before adding, “What he said got a little bit personal towards Davey and, as we saw, it certainly provoked an emotional response.”

However, the Proteas camp has maintained their stance and blamed Warner for his actions. South Africa’s team manager Mohammed Moosaje had earlier said, ““It’s rather unfortunate that the incident took place and certainly not in the spirit of the game.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd