David Warner confident of overcoming ‘stiff’ neck for the Ashes

Australian opener David Warner is confident that he will be taking his place at the top of the order in the first Test of the upcoming Ashes. Warner, who is vice-captain of Australia, had given his camp an almighty scare after a mishap during fielding drills on Tuesday but he is quoted as saying that he is confident of playing in the first Test.

“I’m getting a bit of physio treatment at the moment and hopefully it will settle down in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Warner is quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, “I’ll try and have a hit tomorrow at some stage, I have to work on my technique a little bit more, probably facing up. I’ll get some more treatment tonight, get some heat packs, get some fingers into it and hopefully, it’s better tomorrow.”

Warner had hurt his neck as he was taking a high catch while training at the Gaba and called an early end to the session. “My neck is quite stiff,” said Warner, “I took a high ball out there and something just twinged in my neck. It’s quote sore, I haven’t really had a stiff neck like this one before. I don’t think a sore neck is going to keep me out.”

Warner later went out to bat in the nets but walked out after just facing two deliveries to speak with the team doctor. The Australian opener averages almost 60 at home in Test matches and will be one of the most important players for Australia in the upcoming Ashes against England. He is expected to open the Australian innings with Cameron Bancroft.

