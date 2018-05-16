Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
David Warner cleared to play Premier cricket in Sydney

David Warner will be involved in the pre-season training and will play the first three or four matches for the club.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 16, 2018 6:33:24 pm
David Warner, David Warner ban lifted David Warner has been cleared to play club cricket. (Source: Reuters)
Explosive Australian opener David Warner has been cleared for a return to play club cricket with the start of the Sydney Premier Cricket season. Warner, who is currently serving a one-year ban imposed by Cricket Australia, will represent his club- Randwick Petersham. The southpaw will be involved in the pre-season training and will play the first three or four matches for the club.

Club president and ex-Test fast bowler Mike Whitney spoke to Southern Courier confirmed the development and said, “We’re delighted to have him. He’s one of the best players Australia has had since World War Two.”

“He’s been speaking to one of our club officials and he has committed to the first three or four rounds of the season. Why it is only three or four rounds at this stage, I don’t know,” he added.

“Everyone is excited to have him. He will be great in the changing rooms with younger players.”

Warner’s comeback follows in the footsteps of Cameron Bancroft, who was also cleared to play Premier cricket earlier this week. Cameron Bancroft has been cleared to play Premier cricket in Western Australia (WA).

