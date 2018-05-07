David Warner, Cameron Bancroft reportedly eye return to club cricket

Cameron Bancroft (left) and David Warner were banned following ball tampering controversy. (File) Cameron Bancroft (left) and David Warner were banned following ball tampering controversy. (File)

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner and fellow batsman Cameron Bancroft, who are currently serving the bans from international cricket following the ball-tampering controversy, could see a return to cricket in July. According to a report by Cricket Australia, the duo are separately considering playing in the Northern Territory in winters. As per the report, the youngster Bancroft is considering a comeback in the Top End, following which NT administrators are hoping he could play in the second edition of the Strike League in July. With the move, the 25-year old could also play in Darwin’s main club competition.

Speaking to Cricket Australia, NT Cricket chief executive Joel Morrison said that the league, which features both T20 and 50-over contest, could give a chance to the banned duo to make a return in the main team after serving their bans. “Once the sanctions were handed down by Cricket Australia and the dust had settled, I reached out to Cricket Australia and then the players’ managers to give them the opportunity to play some cricket over the winter,” Morrison was quoted as saying by CA.

He further added that to have the likes of Warner and Bancroft play would be ideal for NT. “We offered them the opportunity to help them get back and play … if they wanted to pick up the bat sooner rather than later. The opportunity to have the likes of David Warner or Cameron Bancroft, if they’re available and willing to play, would be fantastic for us. It’s very rare that young players from the Northern Territory get exposed to players like that,” he said.

Speaking on Warner’s interest in playing in NT, Morrison said, “He does seem interested. Now we’ve just got to see if the timings align depending on what else he’s up to. But he has shown some interest and we’ll definitely pick up those conversations,” he said.

David Warner was dubbed as the main instigator in the of the ball-tampering incident during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March, as per the CA findings, and was handed a one-year ban by CA along with former skipper Steve Smith. Bancroft, who was caught on the cameras trying to scratch the ball with a foreign object was handed a 9-month ban. The ban prevents the trio from playing international and Australian domestic cricket but allows them to play club cricket.

