Out of form David Warner given break ahead of New Zealand T20

David Warner has been given some time to relax with his family before he joins the rest of the squad for the next T20I in the tri-series involving New Zealand and England. Even with Australia into the final of the three-nation tri-series and remaining unbeaten under the leadership of Warner, the left-hander’s form hasn’t been the best. Australia sealed passage into the summit clash of the series after beating England by seven wickets.

As action moves from Australia to New Zealand for the second half of the series, Warner would hope a change in fortunes as well. Since the Ashes, Warner has had a dreadful run of form scoring just 12 runs in the three T20s. Prior to that, in the ODIs against England, he averaged just 14.6 runs. However, Warner is the only member of Australia’s Ashes Tests winning squad who has played in all three formats and has looked fatigued at times.

“It will just give him a couple of days at home really,” said Darren Lehmann in Melbourne on Monday. “It’s always a challenge with the schedule as it is, but David is really keen to play as captain. So we’ll give him a couple of days off and get him to New Zealand the day before the game.”

Warner will appear at the Allan Border Medal count in Melbourne on Monday before returning home to Sydney the day after. The rest of the T20 squad will fly to New Zealand, instead, before Warner joins the team for the fixture on Friday.

Lehmann remained unphased by Warner’s drop in form and expected him to get out of the rut in the absence of Steve Smith as members of the Test squad rest prior to the tour of South Africa.

“He’d obviously like some more runs but he’s been fantastic in the leadership role with the young guys,” Lehmann said. “He’s been training hard … there’s no dramas at the moment. He can only do so much work … he’s been working so hard that it’s almost like (it would help) to just give him a couple of days away from the game.

“Ricky Ponting (Australia’s assistant coach) has been doing some really good work with him, so we’d expect him to come out of that rut pretty quickly,” he added.

