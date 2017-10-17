My incident was a lot less than Ben Stokes’ brawl, says David Warner

David Warner has said that the world is waiting to see what happens to Ben Stokes. (Source: File) David Warner has said that the world is waiting to see what happens to Ben Stokes. (Source: File)

Comparing Ben Stokes’ alleged bar brawl to his punching of Joe Root in a similar late-night brawl, Australia’s explosive opening batsman David Warner has said that Stoke’s incident is much worse than his.

Recalling his spat with Root, Warner in an interview with Cricinfo said, “I did do my time. It was a lot less than what we’ve seen on that footage, that’s for sure. It’s up to them what they want to do – how they punish him Stokes and first of all it’s up to the police. Obviously with their investigation findings, to see what happens there. I think everyone in the world is waiting to see what happens there and what the outcome is.”

“I had to deal with the situation that I was dealt with. Does Cricket Australia regret that or not? I don’t know. I just copped it on the chin and moved forward. One thing they didn’t have was video footage, I’d still like to know where that is.”

Stating that the incident in 2013 was the turning point in his career, Warner went on to say, “Each individual has their ups and downs – and that was my turning point. I can’t really speak about if it didn’t happen, what would have happened and where would I be. For me it was one where I really turned the corner, knuckled down and worked my backside off to get where I was.”

“I am fortunate enough that my wife came into my life at that time and really got me into a routine. What happened, happened, I dealt with the situation as it was dealt, copped it on the chin and moved on.”, he concluded.

