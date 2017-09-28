David Warner becomes first Australia player to score century in 100th ODI

Only in Express
David Warner became the first Australian batsman to score a century in his 100th ODI as he achieved this feat against India.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Updated: September 28, 2017 3:51 pm
david warner, warner hundred, india vs australia David Warner scored his 14th ODI century.
David Warner achieved a feat which no Australian batsmen has previously managed. In his 100th One-Day International, the Australian opener scored a hundred, becoming the first Australian player to do it. In the fourth ODI against India, Warner struck his 14th ODI century which was also his first in the limited overs cricket in India.

Opening the innings for Australia after Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat in Bangalore, Warner made his intentions clear from the start. He struck on both side of the wicket against Indian pacers and then took on the leg-spin of Yuzvendra Chahal. With both Chahal and Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner in India’s line-up, turning the ball into the Warner, the left-handed batsman had no problem in playing the big shots.

Warner reached his century off 104 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes. Apart from Warner Greenidge, Chris Cairns, Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, Marcus Trescothick and Ramnaresh Sarwan have scored centuries in their 100th ODI.

Australia opener was finally dismissed by Kedar Jadhav for 124 runs from 118 balls. Trying to clear the fence, he sent the ball high in the air and was caught by Axar Patel in the deep. But he had done the damage before that with Aaron  Finch.

Both openers shared a partnership of 231 runs from just 35 overs and laid a perfect platform for Australia incoming batsmen to launch an onslaught and take the total closer to 400. Australia are yet to win a match in the ODI series as they lost the first three games of the five-match series.

