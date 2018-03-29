David Warner apologises for his role in ball-tampering saga: ‘I take responsibility for it’

David Warner has been charged with being party to the ball-tampering plan. (Source: Reuters) David Warner has been charged with being party to the ball-tampering plan. (Source: Reuters)

A day after he was handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering saga that rocked the cricket world, Australia opener David Warner has released a statement in which he has apologised and took responsibility for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that happened in South Africa last week.

In a message that he posted on his social media handles, Warner said that he is on his way back to Sydney. He further wrote that mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket for which he apologises and takes responsibilities. He also understands the distress this controversy has caused to cricket and its fans.

“To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans,” he wrote in the message on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Warner, Australia captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft were penalised by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months with both not allowed to captain Australia in any format. Smith can only be captain after two years. Bancroft was banned for nine months.

Warner, in his apology, said that he had loved the game since he was boy and now needs to spend time with his family and friends. He added that fans will hear more from him in a few days.

“It’s a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy. I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisors. You will hear from me in a few days,” he wrote.

The three cricketers have been sent home from South Africa by Cricket Australia from the ongoing Test series against the Proteas. The four-match series in 2-1 in favour of South Africa with the final game scheduled to begin from Friday.

