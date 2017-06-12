David Warner back home with family after early ICC Champions Trophy 2017 exit

David Warner wished luck to remaining teams at the ICC Champions Trophy after Australia’s early exit. (Source: Instagram) David Warner wished luck to remaining teams at the ICC Champions Trophy after Australia’s early exit. (Source: Instagram)

David Warner and the rest of the Australian cricket team are back home after an early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. The left-handed opener for the two-time Champions Trophy winners could not make much of an impact in the tournament with Australia sent out in the most unfortunate circumstances and in the unluckiest fashions. As he reached home to finally get some rest after a long period away from home, Warner posted an image on Instagram with his wife Candice who is a professional ironwoman, surf life saver and model. In the caption, Warner wrote, “My love away from cricket 👍👌. Gutted to be out of the tournament but it is what it is. Good luck to the rest of the teams. Looking forward to what is next on the calendar for us. #cricketlife @candywarner1”.

Warner scored 89 runs in the three matches Australia played in the ICC Champions Trophy but the first two – against New Zealand and Bangladesh – were washed out. In the third and pivotal game to decide Australia’s fate in the Champions Trophy, the Steve Smith-led side lost by 40 runs to England to crash out of the tournament.

Australia have been on the road since late January – first in a three ODI series against neighbours New Zealand followed by a four-Test series against India which the Aussies lost 1-2. They then flew to England and Wales for the Champions Trophy alongside the rest of the top 7 teams in the world. Australia’s next assignment is now the Ashes in November but that is under a cloud owing to the pay dispute with the cricket board.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd