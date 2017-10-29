David Miller blasts fastest T20 international hundred in South Africa’s 100th T20I

David Miller smashed the fastest century in T20 International at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday David Miller smashed the fastest century in T20 International at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday

South Africa’s 100th T20 international became even more special when David Miller smashed the fastest century in T20 International at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday. Miller’s maiden international hundred in the shortest format of the game came off just 35 deliveries as he smashed the Bangladeshi bowlers to all parts of the ground. In his innings of 101, Miller hit seven fours and nine sixes. However, he did receive a lifeline when he was dropped on 0 but from thereon what followed was sheer carnage as the Tigers were taken to the cleaners. Miller showed impeccable skills with the willow especially in the 19th Over when he smashed five consecutive sixes of Mohammad Saifuddin. Courtesy of his innings South Africa reached 224 for four in their allotted 20 overs. The Bangladesh bowlers, on the other hand, seemed clueless as the Proteas batsman went all gun blazing. Apart from Shakib Al Hasan, all the other bowlers went at more than 10 runs per over.

After the innings, Miller spoke to SuperSport and recalled his knock and said, “It’s a really special feeling. I tried to watch the ball and back myself. I was scratchy, to be honest in the beginning and towards the back end it turned out to be sweet.”

Apart from Miller, Hashim Amla also hit a fine 85 while Ab De Villers chipped in with a quickfire 20. He hit one six in that knock which saw De Villiers hold the record for smashing most sixes for South Africa in a T20 International.

