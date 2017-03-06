Darren Sammy the star of the night as Peshawar Zalmi win PSL Final at Lahore

Darren Sammy said in the post match press conference that it was “just more than a game” for him. (Source: AP) Darren Sammy said in the post match press conference that it was “just more than a game” for him. (Source: AP)

Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs to win PSL 2017 at Lahore on Sunday. This is the second time Quetta have finished runners up in the League. It is also the first time that the final was held at Pakistan. Kamran Akmal and Darren Sammy starred for Peshawar with the bat while Mohammad Asghar was the highest wicket taker.

Peshawar batted first and raced to 41 in the first four overs. It was only when Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed brought in the spinners that the run rate slowed down and the wickets started to fall. In the end, they managed to put up 148 runs. It was a competitive total on a pitch that was clearly not easy to bat on.

As it turned out, it was too much for the Gladiators. While Zalmi milked the runs in the first four overs, the Gladiators lost four wickets and scored just 13. The slide never stopped and by the time the 13th over was bowled, Quetta were 72/7. They added just 18 more runs in the next four overs and were bundled out for just 90 runs in 16.3 overs.

Darren Sammy was the captain of Peshawar Gladiators after Shahid Afridi was ruled out with a hand injury. By the end of the match it was clear who was the fan favourite as the Gaddafi stadium screamed, “Sammy, Sammy!” The former West Indies skipper said in the post match press conference that it was “just more than a game” for him.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd