Darren Lehmann to skip India tour, set to return for Ashes series

After a grueling series against Bangladesh, Australia coach Darren Lehmann will be missing the tour to India. His next assignment will be the Ashes series. Assistant David Saker will be taking over coaching duties for the India series.

Meanwhile, commenting on the upcoming Ashes tour, Lehmann revealed that Nathan Lyon is a certain starter.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, he said, “Nathan is going to play. There’s no doubt about that, At the end of the day, we just have to see how it all pans out. With injuries, the bowling stocks, how they all come back and what the wicket is like. That’s still a long, long way away. We’ll just look at the conditions in Brisbane in two months’ time when we get there and work out what we do.”

“We changed the set-up of the side 12 months ago and we’ve had a lot of young guys come in the group. He’s had to take a next step as a leader so really pleased with the way he’s gone about that.”, he added.

Lehmann also answered queries on Usman Khawaja’s place in the side and said,

“I would think Usman would play the first test match, although I‘m only one of four selectors. Obviously for the make-up of the side we changed it here, but we think he’s a pretty special player and obviously he’s got a really good record in Australia.”

