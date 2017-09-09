Only in Express

Darren Lehmann to skip India tour, set to return for Ashes series

Darren Lehmann's next assignment will be the Ashes series. Assistant David Saker will be taking over coaching duties for the India series.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 9, 2017 5:56 pm
Darren Lehmann, Australia tour to India, The Ashes, David Warner, Australia national cricket team, Darren Lehmann, Test cricket Darren Lehmann will maintain his position as team head coach on the panel. (Source: Photo Express)
Related News

After a grueling series against Bangladesh, Australia coach Darren Lehmann will be missing the tour to India. His next assignment will be the Ashes series. Assistant David Saker will be taking over coaching duties for the India series.

Meanwhile, commenting on the upcoming Ashes tour, Lehmann revealed that Nathan Lyon is a certain starter.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, he said, “Nathan is going to play. There’s no doubt about that, At the end of the day, we just have to see how it all pans out. With injuries, the bowling stocks, how they all come back and what the wicket is like. That’s still a long, long way away. We’ll just look at the conditions in Brisbane in two months’ time when we get there and work out what we do.”

“We changed the set-up of the side 12 months ago and we’ve had a lot of young guys come in the group. He’s had to take a next step as a leader so really pleased with the way he’s gone about that.”, he added.

Lehmann also answered queries on Usman Khawaja’s place in the side and said,
“I would think Usman would play the first test match, although I‘m only one of four selectors. Obviously for the make-up of the side we changed it here, but we think he’s a pretty special player and obviously he’s got a really good record in Australia.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
30
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68
FT
30
Match Tied
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 