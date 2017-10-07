There are spots up for grabs for Ashes series: Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. (Source: File) Darren Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. (Source: File)

While Australian head coach Darren Lehmann isn’t travelling with his team, back home he is keeping a close eye on the domestic performances of the Australian players. In a recent interview, Lehmann also went on to say that good performance in the domestic format will also help to secure a spot in the Aussie side for the upcoming Ashes series.

“It’s the most exciting time for every cricketer around Australia at the moment. There are spots up for grabs as we know and we’ve got the JLT (One-Day Cup) going on and then three Shield rounds. It’s really going to get down to the pressure of those first few Shield games to perform and put your name in lights.”, Lehmann said while addressing the media.

On the debatable number six spot, Lehmann said, “We’re pretty open with that. Obviously, the back end of last summer we just went with the four bowlers and the way GOAT (off-spinner Nathan Lyon) has been bowling, he’s been fantastic in the last 12 months. So, with England with so many left-handers as well, we could easily go with just the four.

“We’ve got to pick the best six batters to get us some runs and, including the ‘keeper, the top seven have got to make enough runs, need a big series.”, he added.

When asked whether keeper Matthew Wade has his spot secured, Lehmann said that he has to make some runs in Shield cricket. “He’s said that himself – making runs – he’s been a bit disappointed. I thought he kept really well in the Indian series and the Bangladesh series but we obviously need runs from our ‘keeper and our No.6. That’s part and parcel of what we’re looking for in these (JLT Cup) one-day games and the three Sheffield Shield games.”, he concluded.

