Darren Lehmann believes Mitchell Starc can take 300 Test wickets if he stays fit

Australia head coach Darren Lehmann believes that speedster Mitchell Starc can join the coveted 300-Test wicket club, provided he stays fit amid mounting workload across all three formats.

The 26-year-old has so far taken a staggering 91 wickets in just 25 Tests and the coach observed that Starc’s outstanding abilities as a bowler can help him become the fifth Australian to take more than 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath is Australia’s highest wicket-taker in Test with 563 scalps while Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee are the only Aussies in the 300-club.

Starc, who missed the second half of Australia’s Test summer due to an ankle injury, will spearhead Australia’s bowling attack when the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka gets underway in Kandy from July 26.

“He plays all formats. That is the hardest part, managing him through that is going to be our challenge,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “Making sure high-priority Test tours, one-day tours, World Cups and all that, are going to be on the agenda, and making sure he is fit for those.

“If he stays on the park, he could (pass 300 Test wickets).”

Meanwhile, Australia’s interim fast bowling coach Allan Donald said Starc’s ability to reverse swing could be the key in the upcoming series.

Australia, which became the number one Test side after defeating New Zealand 2-0 in February, will aim to retain their numero uno position after the Sri Lankan series.

