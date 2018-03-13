Dannielle Wyatt to use Virat Kohli’s bat during England tour of India

Danielle Wyatt got a bat from Virat Kohli when the Indian cricket team toured England back in 2014. (Source: Twitter) Danielle Wyatt got a bat from Virat Kohli when the Indian cricket team toured England back in 2014. (Source: Twitter)

Danni Wyatt is in India, a country where she is very popular because of a tweet. Back in 2014, the England cricketer had proposed to current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Twitter. Now, she is here with the England women’s cricket team as they play a T20I Tri-Series including India and Australia.

Wyatt is one of the most talented England cricketers and she proved that last year by becoming the first England batswoman to score a century in T20Is — a 56-ball hundred that come against Australia during the Ashes series at Canberra in November.

But the she had during that innings is now broken. Wyatt wants to make a mark in the T20I Tri-Series and for that she has a special bat which she will be using for the first time.

“I’m using Virat Kohli’s bat now,” Wyatt was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Kohli gifted a bat to Wyatt during India’s tour of England in 2014 when the two met at Derby. She had tweeted a proposal to Kohli after his innings of 72 against South Africa in World T20. The proposal on Twitter: ‘Kholi [sic] marry me!’

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) 4 April 2014

“Ten minutes later,” she recalls, “I picked my phone up and I’ve got 1000s of favourites and retweets, it’s all over Indian news, they’re emailing my dad at home.

“When we met, he said to me: ‘You can’t do things like that on Twitter! They take things seriously!’ I was like, ‘okay. Sorry!'”

But that did not stop Kohli from gifting his bat to Wyatt, who now describes the bat as “a beast.” “The bat I hit the century with broke not long ago,” she explains. “So now I’ll be using Virat’s.”

