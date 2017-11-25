Virat Kohli and England’s Danielle Wyatt in the same list? She can’t contain her excitement!

Danielle Wyatt scored a century against Australia in 3rd T20 of Women’s Ashes series. (Twitter/Danielle Wyatt) Danielle Wyatt scored a century against Australia in 3rd T20 of Women’s Ashes series. (Twitter/Danielle Wyatt)

In the 3rd T20 of Women’s Ashes between England and Australia played earlier this week, Danielle Wyatt made the headlines. Chasing a huge total of 179, the cricketer came in to open the innings and took Aussie bowlers to the cleaners. The 26-year old scored a 56-ball century with the help of 13 fours and 2 sixes. Her tremendous performance along with a half century by the captain Heather Knight led the visitors to a victory.

Just a few days later, Wyatt has come into the limelight again. And this time, it is not because of her performance. The right hand-batsman is a huge fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and has often been active on social media in proclaiming her love for the cricketer. In 2014, Wyatt, in a tweet, had proposed marriage to the Indian captain and wrote, “Kholi marry me!!!”. Just a couple of months ago, Wyatt tweeted about a bat that she was training with, which was gifted to her by Kohli himself.

Now, the English women cricketer, in a tweet, again showed her admiration for the Indian batsman after she found something similar between the two. In the “Team of the week” listed by Matt Floyd for Sky Sports, both Kohli and Wyatt found a place for themselves. Showing her excitement on being on the same team as her idol, Wyatt, in a tweet said, “Same team as @imVkohli. scenes! @mattkfloyd.”

The two cricketers had met when India went on a tour to England back in 2014. In September, Wyatt had found herself on the receiving end of criticism from twitterati for posting the wrong spelling of Kohli on the bat that was gifted by him.

Wyatt, in her cricketing career, has played 53 ODIs and 73 T20Is. Her century against Australia is the first T20 international century scored by an English woman.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd