Daniel Christian replaces Brendon McCullum for Trinbago Knight Riders

New Zealand veteran Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the Caribbean Premier League after picking up an injury while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders, who were up against Barbados Tridents on Saturday.

The Australian all-rounder, Daniel Christian, will replace the New Zealand batsman for the remaining season of CPL. Christian played a crucial role in Nottinghamshire’s 22-run victory against Warwickshire in the final of the T20 Blast on Sunday, helping them to clinch their first ever domestic T20 title.

Christian looked in solid touch throughout the tournament, scoring 356 runs and scalping 11 wickets for Nottinghamshire.

He has featured in 15 T20 matches for Australia and when it comes to T20 leagues, spread across the globe, he has featured for numerous teams like Brisbane Heat, Middlesex, New South Wales, Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Australia, Victoria, Deccan Chargers, Gloucestershire, Hampshire and Hobart Hurricanes.

McCullum suffered a blow after being hit on the left wrist by South African pacer Wayne Parnell, with a short-pitch delivery. An X-Ray revealed that he had suffered a broken bone.

Trinbago Knight Riders coach Simon Katich said that McCullum’s injury is a huge blow for the side, “Losing an iconic figure like Brendon to injury is clearly a massive loss to the team, but in Daniel we have a proven match-winner who has just led a side to a T20 title in England. We hope that he can make it two trophies in two weeks with us in Trinidad,” he said. Trinbago have made their way through to the playoffs and will face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first qualifier.

