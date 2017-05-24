Damien Wright appointed head coach of Bangladesh’s Under-19 team

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh lead the ODI series 1-0. (Source: AP) Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh lead the ODI series 1-0. (Source: AP)

Former pacer Damien Wright has been appointed as head coach of Bangladesh’s Under-19 team. “I have been head coach of the (Hobart) Hurricanes for the last four years,” Wright told Bangladeshi media. “It is a big and exciting competition. “I have been involved at this level for quite a long time, so I am really keen to get back to working with the kids and seeing how much they love the game. “I want them to aspire to be the next best. “At this stage it is a six to eight-month plan leading up to the U19 World Cup. I want to make sure they have a good tournament. “It is about performing as well as we can in the build up to the World Cup.”

After Cricket Tasmania opted not to renew Wright’s contract with the Hurricanes in January, they then announced in April the former Victoria and Tasmania paceman wouldn’t continue in his role as assistant coach with the Tigers’ Sheffield Shield and one-day sides.

He took 406 wickets in 123 matches in his first-class career spanning over 12 years. He never played for the national teams though he featured in the Australia A team.

Shortly after ending his playing career in 2011, he took charge of bowling of the New Zealand team. He then returned to Australia to join the Melbourne Stars in Big Bash. He was also a bowling coach at Cricket Victoria.

