Dale Steyn to miss ICC Champions Trophy, England tour due to prolonged shoulder injury

Steyn is now aiming to return for South Africa’s home series against Bangladesh starting in late September. (Source: Reuters) Steyn is now aiming to return for South Africa’s home series against Bangladesh starting in late September. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa will be without Dale Steyn when they tour England for a three-match ODI series. Steyn will, in addition, be out for the Champions Trophy and South Africa’s subsequent tour of England for a three-match T20 series and a four-match Test series, according to Cricinfo. Steyn had sustained a shoulder injury in November while South Africa were touring Australia.

The pacer was expected to play for South Africa A in England so as to put himself in contention for selection into the Test squad but has now withdrawn from that too. “My recovery is going well but it is taking a little longer than I expected it to,” Steyn said at the CSA Annual Awards Dinner on Saturday. “I am able to do a lot of things, like running, hiking and gym work, but bowling is not one of them, and I won’t be ready in time.”

Steyn is now aiming to return for South Africa’s home series against Bangladesh starting in late September. According to Cricinfo, Steyn is on an extensive rehabilitation program which runs five days a week and includes activities to strengthen the smaller muscles around the shoulder joint. His plan is to gradually work his way up to being able to return to bowling. “We have to understand that fast bowling is not something normal people do, so it’s going to take time. Normal people do things mostly below the shoulder line; it’s unusual to have something above the line except for things like bowling and tennis. I just have to be patient,” Steyn said.

