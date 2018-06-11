Dale Steyn returns to South Africa squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Dale Steyn last played for South Africa against India in January this year. (Source: AP) Dale Steyn last played for South Africa against India in January this year. (Source: AP)

Fast bowler Dale Steyn has made a comeback to South Africa’s Test squad that will take on Sri Lanka next month in a two-match away series. Steyn’s last appearance for the Proteas came against India in January in the first Test. He was ruled out of the series due to a heel injury. Adding further pace to the attack, Kagiso Rabada is also included in the 15-man squad.

“It is a very welcome news to have Dale back in our pack of world-class seamers, particularly in view of the retirement of Morne Morkel,” selection convenor Linda Zondi said. “Kagiso Rabada has also made a complete recovery from the injury concerns he had at the end of the Australia Test series.”

Talking about the squad, Zondi insisted that the selectors have focused on creating a balance. “A key factor in our selection process was to cover all our bases and all possible conditions that we may encounter in Sri Lanka,” said Zondi. “The two additional spinners to back up Keshav Maharaj have both had excellent records in recent times in our domestic cricket. Von Berg also gives us additional batting strength in the lower order,” he added.

South Africa will travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is in July. Sri Lanka are presently playing West Indies in the Carribean islands and are yet to announce their squad.

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Shaun von Berg.

