Dale Steyn sustains heel injury, could be ruled out of rest of series vs India

South African pacer Dale Steyn suffered an injury that could potentially rule him out of the rest of the series. It is reported that he might be able to bat if required on Day 3 but the injury he suffered means that he won’t be able to bowl in the ongoing first Test and potentially the rest of the series.

Steyn left the field three balls into his 18th over as he felt a pain on his left heel. It has since been learnt that he damaged a tissue and will be out for a minimum period of four to six weeks. It is this development that, for now, effectively rules him out of the ongoing Test series against the visiting Indian team.

Steyn was making his comeback after suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out of cricket for over a year. He was also proving to be quite a thorn on the struggling Indian batting line up and had taken the wickets of opener Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha. As he hobbled off the pitch, he was on a career haul of 419, three behind Shaun Pollock’s for most Test wickets for South Africa. Cricket South Africa (CSA) did not play in during the four-day Test against Zimbabwe to preserve him for the India series.

