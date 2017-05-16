Dale Steyn ruled out of England series, comeback looms in doubt

Dale Steyn got injured in November 2016 during the Perth Test against Australia. Dale Steyn got injured in November 2016 during the Perth Test against Australia.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has categorically denied to set a timeline for Dale Steyn’s return to the national side. This was after the fast bowler suffered another delay in his recovery from a shoulder injury.

“Dale’s surgery was a resounding success and the bone has healed,” Mohammed Moosajee, South Africa’s team manager who is also a doctor, said at the team’s departure for England on Tuesday. “The challenge is to get the shoulder stabilised and strengthened, and that’s why there is a bit of delay with getting him on the park again.

“What the medical committee has decided is that we are not going to set an artificial deadline or timeline as to when he is going to be playing. We will wait for when he is ready. We are hopeful he will be ready some time during the home series.”

The only other injury concern for South Africa at the moment is Faf du Plessis. “There is a plan in place to have him ready for the first ODI but we are not sure of the warm-up games yet,” Moosajee said.

Meanwhile speaking to Sport 24 on the occasion of Cricket South Africa awards. “I am able to do a lot of things, like running, hiking and gym work, but bowling is not one of them, and I won’t be ready in time (for England).”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd