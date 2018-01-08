Dale Steyn ruled out of remainder of Test series against India

Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against India. (Source: AP) Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against India. (Source: AP)

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against India due to a heel injury. This will be a huge blown for the tearaway pacer who was playing a Test for the first time in more than a year. His ‘freak’ injury occurred when he landed awkwardly in a foot-hole and was forced off the field just before the tea break on Day 2 of the first Test. Thereafter, Steyn couldn’t complete his 18th over and was limping slightly as he headed back to the dressing rooms at Newlands.

While speculations remained rife of his return to the side, on Monday it was confirmed that Steyn would be sidelined for the remainder of the series. He will be out for around 4 to 6 weeks and a replacement is yet to be announced.

Earlier, Steyn made a successful return to the Proteas side after taking 2-51 in India’s first innings. This saw him improve his wickets tally to 419 wickets in 86 Tests. He is now three wickets to overtake Shaun Pollock and become South Africa’s leading wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket.

