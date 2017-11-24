Dale Steyn returns to Cape Town for next phase of rehabilitation

Dale Steyn played three T20s for Titans last week. Dale Steyn played three T20s for Titans last week.

Returning to cricket after a year, South African fast bowler had minimal expectations. Speaking to reporters before Titans Ram Slam T20 tie against Knights the past week, the right-arm bowler had said that he hopes to get over with the game with “minimal damage”. For the most part of the match, Steyn maintained his calm and looked steady on the field. Bowling 3 overs for Titans, the seamer took one wicket and gave away 25 runs. His satisfactory return saw him returning for next two fixtures against Warriors and Cape Cobras, in which the bowler recorded the figures of 1/20 and 2/16, respectively.

But, after a week of being on the field, the 34-year old will no longer play a part in the remaining fixtures. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the bowler has returned to Cape Town and will start the next stage of his rehabilitation programme.

“We’re comfortable with the progress he’s making but we don’t want to push him too much. We’re satisfied that he’s getting there,” Shuaib Manjra, head of Cricket South Africa’s medical team was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Steyn, who hopes to be included in South Africa squad for the upcoming Test season, last featured for the national side in a Test against Australia in November 2016. He had to be on the sidelines for almost a year due to a shoulder injury.

Manjra added that it is often risky to try and speed up recovery of fast bowlers. “One of the risks we’ve found is when there is a sudden ramp-up. If a guy hasn’t been bowling much and then you suddenly ramp him up, the risk of injury goes up significantly “We’re concerned about not ramping (Steyn) up too much, so we’re allowing him to bowl, then go and rest, and then go back and bowl,” he said. But the doctor added that it is also necessary for the player to regain bowling experience before the start of the international season.

The report added that the South African cricketer will continue his rehabilitation with a biokineticist in Cape Town. He will also try to regain fitness by bowling longer spells in the net, in order to make a contention for the national squad.

Steyn has a tremendous record in Test cricket. In 85 matches, he has taken 417 wickets at an average of 22.30. His inclusion in the squad against India in a home series will give a massive boost to South Africa.

