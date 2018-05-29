What Dale Steyn said in his message to AB de Villiers after retirement

AB de Villiers retired from international cricket last week. (Source: Reuters) AB de Villiers retired from international cricket last week. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers bid farewell from international cricket last week as he posted a video message on social media making he surprising announcement. De Villiers made his Test debut back in 2004 against England and he was accompained by fast bowler Dale Steyn who also made his first appearance for South Africa in this game. Talking to ESPNCricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, Steyn hailed De Villiers abilities as a cricketer and how he influenced the players in the side.

“His excellence rubs off on other people. When you are in the company of greatness, there is only one thing to do: to raise your game. I actually sent him a message yesterday and said to him: I don’t think I would be half as good as people think I am if it wasn’t for him being in the team. Without him even knowing, he made more than half the players in our team excellent players,” Steyn told Cricket Monthly.

“One of my highlights of being a Proteas player is that at one stage we were the No. 1 team across all formats. That was under Gary Kirsten as coach, but I can guarantee that team wouldn’t have achieved such great heights without great players like AB. That was the ability of AB – to be able to raise everyone’s game with incredible intensity. That is another unique skill he has,” he added.

Apart from making their Test debuts together, ABD and Steyn also started their first-class careers together for Northerns. “We also made our first-class debuts together [for Northerns] in 2003 and not long after that we played our first Test together. We ended up with quite a lot of matches together,” he said.

“What not many people are aware of is that we actually played a little bit against other in our teens. AB was playing then for Northerns and I was playing for Limpopo in provincial school cricket. Then we were playing against each other in the Coca-Cola Cricket Week, which is when all the provincial schools come together and from which the junior school team for South Africa is picked. So from about the age of 11 we have played together. The thing about him was: you were drawn to him. I remember AB when he was 11. I can’t remember many of the others. It wasn’t because of his cricket that I remember AB. It was because of who he was: a charismatic child who grew up to become this amazing guy,” Steyn elaborated.

Talking about his captaincy skills, Steyn did admit that De Villiers was good at leading the side but he was better as a player.

“He did. The best captain I played under was Graeme [Smith]. When AB came on as the captain, he showed signs of greatness, but his skills overshadowed his ability to lead the side. Although he was a very good captain, he was still a much better player [than captain], whereas Graeme was not such a good player but was an incredible captain. But AB did challenge me, sometimes in front of other players, sometimes in front of the team. He wasn’t doing that to get a reaction out of me or to make me look like an arse in front of others. It was for the better development of me. That is what we ask of each other in the Proteas side and it was led by him.”

AB de Villiers holds the record for fastest 50, 100 and 150 and mentioning about his favourite ABD innings, Steyn revealed that it was the fastest hundred by the right-hander. De Villiers made a record after completing a ton in just 31 balls.

“The pink game [against West Indies] where he hit the fastest ODI hundred. I remember him urging Russell Domingo [then South Africa’s coach] to send David Miller in because he felt Miller could clear the ropes. Russell said, “No, you go”, to AB.”

“He was reluctant, but eventually said “fine” and rushed out of the change room. There are a couple of stairs as you step out of the change room at the Wanderers. As he ran out, he almost saw his arse on the first step. It is not on TV. When he came out to the ground he looked cool and composed, but he had almost fallen flat on his face. And from ball one he just turned it on and it was chaos after that. So West Indies need to blame Russell Domingo and David Miller for that record,” he concluded.

