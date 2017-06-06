Dale Steyn hints at return to international cricket

Dale Steyn was injured in November last year. Dale Steyn was injured in November last year.

It what sounds to be a good news for his fans and bad one for batsman around the world, former world number one bowler Dale Steyn has given hints that he may soon return to international cricket. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the South African pacer posted a photo of himself and captioned it ‘not long now’ with the emoji of bat and ball.

Steyn has been out of action for close to nine months now. He had suffered an injury during South Africa’s tour of Australia in November last year and later he had a surgery of the shoulder.

During the first Test against Australia in Perth last year, Steyn broke a bone in his right shoulder . He later missed the remaining part of the series and the Indian Premier League during the months of April and May this year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd