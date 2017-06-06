Latest News

Dale Steyn hints at return to international cricket

Dale Steyn has been out of action for close to eight months but he has hinted, through an Instagram post, that he can soon return to international cricket for South Africa. Steyn had broken a bone in his shoulder during the Test against Australia in November.

dale steyn, south africa, cricket south africa Dale Steyn was injured in November last year.

It what sounds to be a good news for his fans and bad one for batsman around the world, former world number one bowler Dale Steyn has given hints that he may soon return to international cricket. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the South African pacer posted a photo of himself and captioned it ‘not long now’ with the emoji of bat and ball.

Steyn has been out of action for close to nine months now. He had suffered an injury during South Africa’s tour of Australia in November last year and later he had a surgery of the shoulder.

During the first Test against Australia in Perth last year, Steyn broke a bone in his right shoulder . He later missed the remaining part of the series and the Indian Premier League during the months of April and May this year.

