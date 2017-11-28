Current Indian team may be the best India has ever produced: Sunil Gavaskar

India delivered an impressive performance against Sri Lanka at Nagpur. (Source: AP) India delivered an impressive performance against Sri Lanka at Nagpur. (Source: AP)

The Indian team registered a thumping victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at Nagpur as they defeated the visitors by an innings and 239 runs. Courtesy of their record-equalling victory Virat Kohli and his men have earned applause from the cricketing fraternity at large. Joining the chorus, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has gone ahead and rated this Indian team as one of the best that our country has ever produced.

In an interview with NDTV, Gavaskar lauded the efforts by the Indian side and said, “India is firing on all cylinders. It’s batting is looking good. The bowling has got a sharp to edge to it and the fielding is outstanding. I believe India has the potential to win the series for the first time in South Africa.The crucial thing they are peaking at the right time. So I am hopeful that this time India will put one across the Proteas.”

Rating the current team with past Indian side, the 68-year-old said, “It is difficult to compare, depends on the opposition, playing conditions. But this is one which is right up there because of the balance they have. This team may be the best India has ever produced.”

Meanwhile, during the second Test, Gavaskar’s record of scoring the most number of centuries as a captain (11) was broken by Virat Kohli as he notched up his 12th ton as an Indian skipper.

