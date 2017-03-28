Curious Matthew Wade asks Ravindra Jadeja the meaning of ‘m*******d’, watch video

It was during his sword style celebration that Ravindra Jadeja mouthed a commonly used Hindi slang which caught the ears of Matthew Wade. (Source: AP) It was during his sword style celebration that Ravindra Jadeja mouthed a commonly used Hindi slang which caught the ears of Matthew Wade. (Source: AP)

The on-field heated arguments and banters between Indian and Australian players drew a lot of attention throughout the series. After all the previous instances, Australia were once again involved in an on-field banter with Ravindra Jadeja which was also audio recorded.Despite going viral, it drew a lot of flak from all corners.

In the video, Ravindra Jadeja is heard using the ‘M’ word. It was during his usual sword style celebration that Jadeja mouthed a commonly used Hindi slang which caught the ears of the Australia keeper Wade. This compelled Wade to ask Jadeja its meaning. But the Indian all-rounder handled the situation well and said, “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask somebody.”

Jadeja further said, “I didn’t use it on you and I don’t know.” But despite this Wade persisted with his curiosity by asking, “what does m******d mean??? Is it like a hello ??Does it mean Hello?’. However, who did the honours to explain the meaning is still unknown.

An upset Australia captain Steve Smith had later expressed his “disappointment” with the BCCI for uploading a video of the altercation between Ravindra Jadeja and Matthew Wade on the third day of the final Test. The BCCI’s media team had uploaded the video where it was seen that while Jadeja was batting, Wade was constantly trying to sledge him from behind the stumps.

However, Ravindra Jadeja saw the funny side of it and in the post match press conference left everyone in splits with his analysation.

Meanwhile, later on in the second innings, Wade again got into an argument with India’s Ravindra Jadeja after Glenn Maxwell’s dismissal in the ongoing fourth Test in Dharamsala,

